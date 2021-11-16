Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) Short Interest Up 1,040.0% in October

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, an increase of 1,040.0% from the October 14th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 538,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLVO. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 15.0% in the third quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 16,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 144.2% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 5,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 6.5% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 84,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 5,146 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 31.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 6,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 36.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 7,715 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SLVO opened at $5.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.76. Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN has a 1-year low of $4.88 and a 1-year high of $6.98.

