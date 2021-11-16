Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cricut Inc. provides technology platform. The company’s products include-Cricut Maker(R), the Cricut Explore(R) family, and Cricut Joy(R)- accompanied by other unique tools like Cricut EasyPress(R), the Infusible Ink(TM) system and a diverse collection of materials. Cricut Inc. is based in SOUTH JORDAN, Utah. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CRCT. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays lowered Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cricut from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.57.

CRCT stock traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.70. The stock had a trading volume of 598,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,281. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.17. Cricut has a twelve month low of $14.88 and a twelve month high of $47.36.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). On average, analysts expect that Cricut will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Cricut news, Director Len Blackwell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total value of $271,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 359,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.79 per share, for a total transaction of $9,635,639.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,858,544 shares of company stock valued at $52,622,417 and sold 141,116 shares valued at $3,993,625.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRCT. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Cricut in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Cricut by 668.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Cricut by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Cricut by 3,566.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.48% of the company’s stock.

About Cricut

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

