Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $1.29 Per Share (TSE:CRR)

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley anticipates that the company will earn $1.29 per share for the year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.074 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

