CryptEx (CRX) Achieves Market Cap of $1.15 Million

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 16th. During the last week, CryptEx has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. One CryptEx coin can now be bought for about $13.48 or 0.00022079 BTC on popular exchanges. CryptEx has a market cap of $1.15 million and approximately $1,076.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,008.77 or 0.98255398 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00048521 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004533 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00039191 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003021 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003589 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $352.45 or 0.00577086 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000133 BTC.

CryptEx Coin Profile

CryptEx (CRYPTO:CRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CryptEx

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

