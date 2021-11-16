Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 6,848 Shares of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) by 47.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,848 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Oppenheimer worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Oppenheimer by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Oppenheimer by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer by 480.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 46,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. 44.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oppenheimer alerts:

In other Oppenheimer news, Director A Winn Oughtred sold 5,000 shares of Oppenheimer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total value of $261,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 27.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oppenheimer stock opened at $52.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $659.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.91. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.56 and a 12 month high of $55.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $315.34 million during the quarter. Oppenheimer had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 12.26%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer’s payout ratio is 4.52%.

Oppenheimer Company Profile

Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc engages as a middle-market investment bank and full service broker-dealer. It operates through the following segments: Private Client, Asset Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate/Other. The Private Client segment consists of commissions and a proportionate amount of fee income earned on assets under management (AUM), net interest earnings on client margin loans and cash balances, fees from money market funds, custodian fees, net contributions from stock loan activities and financing activities, and direct expenses.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Oppenheimer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oppenheimer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.