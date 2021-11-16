Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 6,848 Shares of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) by 47.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,848 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Oppenheimer were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 564,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,700,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer by 150.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 527,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,814,000 after purchasing an additional 317,027 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 489,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,904,000 after purchasing an additional 11,468 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 251,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,779,000 after purchasing an additional 37,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 148,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,586,000 after purchasing an additional 38,428 shares in the last quarter. 44.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director A Winn Oughtred sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total transaction of $261,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.84% of the company’s stock.

Oppenheimer stock opened at $52.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $659.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.91. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.56 and a 12 month high of $55.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $315.34 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Oppenheimer’s payout ratio is 4.52%.

Oppenheimer Company Profile

Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc engages as a middle-market investment bank and full service broker-dealer. It operates through the following segments: Private Client, Asset Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate/Other. The Private Client segment consists of commissions and a proportionate amount of fee income earned on assets under management (AUM), net interest earnings on client margin loans and cash balances, fees from money market funds, custodian fees, net contributions from stock loan activities and financing activities, and direct expenses.

