Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Cuts Stake in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,799 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Avid Technology were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 4.6% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Technology during the second quarter worth about $264,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 4.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 143,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,632,000 after purchasing an additional 6,363 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Technology during the second quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Technology during the second quarter worth about $834,000. 76.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Avid Technology from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Avid Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

In other news, Director Robert M. Bakish sold 5,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total value of $162,415.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 678,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,888,332.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total transaction of $32,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,300 shares of company stock worth $200,751 over the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AVID opened at $33.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.19 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.93. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.06 and a 1-year high of $40.48.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Avid Technology had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 30.68%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

