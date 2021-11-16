Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Stake in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 760.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,149 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.05% of Virtus Investment Partners worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRTS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,472 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $15,654,000 after acquiring an additional 37,917 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,825,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 165,558 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $38,989,000 after purchasing an additional 31,536 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 822,487 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $228,462,000 after purchasing an additional 26,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,384,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VRTS shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTS opened at $330.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 15.51 and a quick ratio of 19.39. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.17 and a 52-week high of $338.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $318.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.53.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The closed-end fund reported $9.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.61 by $0.10. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 32.07%. The company had revenue of $217.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 35.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.85%.

In other news, EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.75, for a total transaction of $100,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

