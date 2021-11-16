Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 14,993 Shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) by 28.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,993 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.18% of Cross Country Healthcare worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $339,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 106.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 224.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 38,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 26,853 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 113.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 96,502 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $13.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Benchmark raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of CCRN opened at $25.42 on Tuesday. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.42 and a 12-month high of $29.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $966.06 million, a PE ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.11.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.26. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $374.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

