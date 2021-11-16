Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Reduces Stake in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 50.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,396 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 15,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RCL shares. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 2,591 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total transaction of $226,582.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 9.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE RCL opened at $85.26 on Tuesday. Royal Caribbean Group has a fifty-two week low of $64.26 and a fifty-two week high of $99.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.47. The stock has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 2.61.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($4.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.10) by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $456.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.88 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 902.44% and a negative return on equity of 58.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1456.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($5.62) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

