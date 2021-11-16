Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 117,712 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 117,712 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Crown in the first quarter valued at approximately $321,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Crown by 2.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Crown by 54.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Crown by 340.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 97,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,459,000 after acquiring an additional 75,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Crown by 1.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 372,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,034 shares during the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Crown news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 3,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $411,634.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCK. Barclays started coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.80.

Crown stock opened at $111.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.17. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.65 and a 1-year high of $114.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 36.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.06%.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

