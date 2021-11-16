Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 22,579 Shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 57.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 22,579 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Athene were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATH. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Athene during the 2nd quarter worth $335,223,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Athene by 285.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,693,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $114,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,200 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Athene by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,814,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $189,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,725 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Athene by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,045,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $138,086,000 after purchasing an additional 967,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Athene by 182.7% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,451,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $98,000,000 after purchasing an additional 938,348 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total value of $25,224.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total value of $29,730.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,861 shares of company stock worth $1,178,323 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

ATH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Athene from $66.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Athene from $73.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Athene from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Athene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Athene to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Athene presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.34.

Shares of ATH opened at $86.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.69. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 12 month low of $40.21 and a 12 month high of $91.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Athene had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

