Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 73,437 Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 58.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,282 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 73,437 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in SLM were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in SLM in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of SLM during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLM during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SLM during the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Saddle Point Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SLM during the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SLM shares. Stephens upped their price target on SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on SLM from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Shares of SLM stock opened at $18.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. SLM Co. has a 1 year low of $10.53 and a 1 year high of $21.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.01.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. SLM had a net margin of 56.48% and a return on equity of 60.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

SLM announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 20th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This is a boost from SLM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. SLM’s payout ratio is currently 3.37%.

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

