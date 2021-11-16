Curbstone Financial Management Corp Buys 160 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,620 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 188 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $263,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SYK shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Argus upped their price target on Stryker from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $301.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.09.

NYSE:SYK opened at $261.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $269.69 and its 200 day moving average is $263.82. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $220.90 and a fifty-two week high of $281.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.76 billion, a PE ratio of 52.69, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). Stryker had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

