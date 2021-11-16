Curbstone Financial Management Corp Buys 1,950 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,300 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RF. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 151.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 3,321 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.40 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.29 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Stephens cut shares of Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.92.

In related news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $612,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

RF stock opened at $24.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.29. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.98 and a fifty-two week high of $24.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.49.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.12. Regions Financial had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.56%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

