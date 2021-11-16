Curbstone Financial Management Corp Has $973,000 Stock Position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) by 5.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CNXC. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Concentrix in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,576,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in Concentrix in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,383,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in Concentrix in the 2nd quarter worth about $293,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Concentrix in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Concentrix in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. 75.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research upped their target price on Concentrix from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Concentrix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

In other Concentrix news, EVP Richard Rosso sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.69, for a total transaction of $548,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total transaction of $1,771,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock worth $3,207,170 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CNXC opened at $184.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.05. Concentrix Co. has a 52-week low of $80.00 and a 52-week high of $187.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $177.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.44.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 26th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.25. Concentrix had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 18.96%. Analysts forecast that Concentrix Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.17%.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

