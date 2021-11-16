Curbstone Financial Management Corp Raises Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,930 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 18.5% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,284 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 4.1% in the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 8.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 0.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 74,093 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2.3% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 10,153 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LUV opened at $49.13 on Tuesday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $43.72 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $29.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -982.60 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.07.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.99) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $529,639.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.24 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday, July 26th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Southwest Airlines from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.38.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

