Curbstone Financial Management Corp Takes $426,000 Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp bought a new stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verity & Verity LLC increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 11.2% during the first quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 135,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,858,000 after acquiring an additional 13,637 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 8.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 464,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,298,000 after acquiring an additional 34,460 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 30.3% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 52,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 12,182 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,203,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,777,000 after acquiring an additional 72,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 7.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 863,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,719,000 after acquiring an additional 59,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TSN. Stephens increased their price target on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.71.

In other news, Director Noel W. White sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $2,487,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tyson Foods stock opened at $84.11 on Tuesday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $60.52 and a one year high of $84.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.78.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.08. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $12.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

