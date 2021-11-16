Curve DAO Token Trading Down 23.8% Over Last Week (CRV)

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 16th. During the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded 23.8% lower against the dollar. One Curve DAO Token coin can now be bought for $3.63 or 0.00005936 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Curve DAO Token has a total market capitalization of $1.50 billion and $355.58 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.19 or 0.00049437 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $132.85 or 0.00217514 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001643 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00010491 BTC.

Curve DAO Token Profile

CRV is a coin. It launched on September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token's total supply is 1,618,756,966 coins and its circulating supply is 413,487,283 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost. Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers. “

Buying and Selling Curve DAO Token

