Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cyclo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 132.86% and a negative net margin of 1,218.88%.

Shares of Cyclo Therapeutics stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.56. Cyclo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $17.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.85.

In other Cyclo Therapeutics news, CEO N Scott Fine acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.35 per share, with a total value of $31,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,129.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cyclo Therapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,877 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.80% of Cyclo Therapeutics worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CYTH shares. TheStreet cut Cyclo Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Maxim Group started coverage on Cyclo Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

Cyclo Therapeutics Company Profile

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of cyclodextrin-based biopharmaceuticals for the treatment of disease. Its product candidates include Trappsol Cyclo, which treats Neimann-Pick Type C disease. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of innovative cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of people with serious and life threatening rare diseases and medical conditions.

