Cyclone Protocol (CYC) Market Cap Hits $8.42 Million

Cyclone Protocol (CURRENCY:CYC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 16th. Cyclone Protocol has a market cap of $8.42 million and $364,595.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cyclone Protocol has traded up 17.3% against the dollar. One Cyclone Protocol coin can now be bought for about $404.69 or 0.00664733 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00004986 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.55 or 0.00296575 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00007822 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00009378 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol Profile

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 20,802 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Buying and Selling Cyclone Protocol

