CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Downgraded by Cowen to Market Perform

Cowen cut shares of CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

CONE has been the topic of a number of other reports. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Monday. Truist lowered CyrusOne from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on CyrusOne from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on CyrusOne in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a peer perform rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CyrusOne from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $83.75.

NASDAQ:CONE opened at $89.45 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. CyrusOne has a 12 month low of $61.64 and a 12 month high of $89.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 218.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.40.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.94). CyrusOne had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CyrusOne will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is currently 507.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CONE. Bbva USA acquired a new position in CyrusOne in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 94.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

