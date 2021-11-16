CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to “Hold”

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) was downgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on CyrusOne from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on CyrusOne from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on CyrusOne in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.43.

Shares of CONE stock opened at $89.45 on Tuesday. CyrusOne has a fifty-two week low of $61.64 and a fifty-two week high of $89.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.18, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.73.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.94). The business had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.09 million. CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 4.44%. CyrusOne’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CyrusOne will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CONE. Bbva USA acquired a new position in CyrusOne in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CyrusOne by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in CyrusOne in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CyrusOne in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CyrusOne in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

