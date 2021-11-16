Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or deteriorating. With an unmatched understanding of muscle biology and mechanics of muscle performance, the company is developing small molecule drug candidates engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. Cytokinetics’ lead drug candidate is tirasemtiv, a fast skeletal muscle activator, for the potential treatment of ALS. Tirasemtiv has been granted orphan drug designation and fast track status by the FDA and orphan medicinal product designation by the EMA. Cytokinetics is collaborating with Amgen Inc. to develop omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac muscle activator, for the potential treatment of heart failure, and with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop CK-2127107, a fast skeletal muscle activator, for the potential treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. “

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CYTK. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Cytokinetics from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cytokinetics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Cytokinetics from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.92.

NASDAQ CYTK opened at $39.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 1.26. Cytokinetics has a fifty-two week low of $15.17 and a fifty-two week high of $42.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.08. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.20). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 204.75% and a negative net margin of 1,061.13%. The company had revenue of $5.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 10,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $369,162.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David Cragg sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $1,879,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 197,538 shares of company stock valued at $7,485,845. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 16.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 0.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 1.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 0.5% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 146,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 7.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cytokinetics (CYTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.