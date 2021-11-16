Dana L. Huber Acquires 1,960 Shares of First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP) Stock

First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP) Director Dana L. Huber bought 1,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.80 per share, for a total transaction of $79,968.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ FCAP traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,157. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.50. First Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $70.65. The stock has a market cap of $138.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of -0.04.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. First Capital’s payout ratio is 30.32%.
First Capital Company Profile
First Capital, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and business banking services. Its loan portfolio includes residential real estate, land, construction, commercial real estate, commercial business, home equity and second mortgage, and other consumer loans.
