Dana L. Huber Acquires 1,960 Shares of First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP) Stock

First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP) Director Dana L. Huber bought 1,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.80 per share, for a total transaction of $79,968.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ FCAP traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,157. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.50. First Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $70.65. The stock has a market cap of $138.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of -0.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. First Capital’s payout ratio is 30.32%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in First Capital by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,641 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in First Capital by 159.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,722 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in First Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $364,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in First Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $517,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Capital by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,926 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. 12.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Capital Company Profile

First Capital, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and business banking services. Its loan portfolio includes residential real estate, land, construction, commercial real estate, commercial business, home equity and second mortgage, and other consumer loans.

