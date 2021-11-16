Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Short Interest Up 26,100.0% in October

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, a growth of 26,100.0% from the October 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Danske Bank A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 120.00 to 115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays upgraded shares of Danske Bank A/S to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from 95.00 to 96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 139.00 to 135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.33.

Shares of DNKEY opened at $8.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.00. Danske Bank A/S has a 1 year low of $7.87 and a 1 year high of $10.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Danske Bank A/S had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 6.06%.

About Danske Bank A/S

Danske Bank A/S engages in the provision of services in the fields of banking, mortgage finance, insurance, pension, real-estate brokerage, asset management and trading in fixed income products, foreign exchange, and equities. It operates through the following segments: Banking DK, Banking Nordic, Corporates & Institutions, Wealth Management, Northern Ireland, Non-Core, and Other Activities.

