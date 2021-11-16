Darwinia Commitment Token Tops 1-Day Volume of $315,308.00 (KTON)

Darwinia Commitment Token (CURRENCY:KTON) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 16th. Darwinia Commitment Token has a total market capitalization of $4.07 million and $315,308.00 worth of Darwinia Commitment Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Darwinia Commitment Token has traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar. One Darwinia Commitment Token coin can currently be bought for $98.08 or 0.00161571 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Darwinia Commitment Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.80 or 0.00049095 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.49 or 0.00216611 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001653 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00010460 BTC.

Darwinia Commitment Token Coin Profile

Darwinia Commitment Token (CRYPTO:KTON) is a coin. It was first traded on October 29th, 2018. Darwinia Commitment Token’s total supply is 79,121 coins and its circulating supply is 41,452 coins. The Reddit community for Darwinia Commitment Token is https://reddit.com/r/DarwiniaFans and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Darwinia Commitment Token’s official Twitter account is @DarwiniaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Darwinia Commitment Token is darwinia.network

According to CryptoCompare, “As an open cross-chain bridge protocol based on Substrate, Darwinia focuses on the construction of future Internet of Tokens, including decentralized tokens swap, exchange, and market. To encourage users to make long term commitments and pledge, users can choose to lock RING for 3 – 36 months in the process of Staking, and the system will offer a KTON token as a reward for users participating in Staking. “

Buying and Selling Darwinia Commitment Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Darwinia Commitment Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Darwinia Commitment Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Darwinia Commitment Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Darwinia Commitment Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Darwinia Commitment Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.