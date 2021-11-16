Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target Increased to $230.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $210.00 to $230.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Datadog from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Datadog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Datadog from $160.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Datadog from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Datadog has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.35.

DDOG stock opened at $190.80 on Tuesday. Datadog has a fifty-two week low of $69.73 and a fifty-two week high of $197.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $155.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 3.94. The company has a market capitalization of $59.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,364.19 and a beta of 1.05.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $270.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 257,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $33,802,075.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 145,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.89, for a total transaction of $19,269,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,626,641 shares of company stock valued at $398,826,745 in the last three months. Insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Datadog by 10.8% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,772,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,956,000 after purchasing an additional 269,409 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Datadog by 1.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 105,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Datadog by 19.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 141,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,936,000 after purchasing an additional 23,454 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Datadog by 104.5% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the third quarter worth approximately $14,734,000. 58.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

