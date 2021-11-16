DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 47.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184,141 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in DaVita were worth $24,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 0.3% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,335,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,280,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 10,677.0% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,584,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,519 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in DaVita by 17.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 776,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,883,000 after buying an additional 116,008 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in DaVita by 36.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 641,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,186,000 after buying an additional 170,014 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in DaVita by 1.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 619,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,613,000 after buying an additional 7,626 shares during the period. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on DaVita in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $146.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on DaVita from $207.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist reduced their target price on DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on DaVita from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DaVita has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.38.

DaVita stock opened at $106.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.92 and its 200-day moving average is $120.98. The company has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.58. DaVita Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.55 and a 12 month high of $136.48.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 67.99% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total transaction of $48,577.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,560,518.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

