Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Holdings Trimmed by Anderson Hoagland & Co.

Anderson Hoagland & Co. trimmed its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 170.4% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $361.15 on Tuesday. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $250.54 and a 52 week high of $400.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $111.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $347.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $356.69.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 18.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.33%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $470.00 to $354.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.32.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.