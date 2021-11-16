Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Cardinal Capital Management Inc.

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29,561 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DE. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 170.4% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DE shares. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $470.00 to $354.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $378.32.

DE opened at $361.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $347.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $356.69. The company has a market cap of $111.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.08. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $250.54 and a 1 year high of $400.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The company’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 18.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 24.33%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

