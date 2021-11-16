Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Del Taco is the second largest Mexican-American QSR chain by units in the United States, serving more than three million guests each week. At Del Taco, menu items are made to order with fresh ingredients, including Cheddar cheese grated from 40-pound blocks, handmade pico de gallo salsa, lard-free beans slow-cooked from scratch, and marinated chicken grilled in the restaurant. The menu includes classic Mexican dishes such as tacos, burritos, quesadillas and nachos as well as American favorites including hamburgers, crinkle-cut fries and shakes. The company was founded on June 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TACO. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research report on Friday. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.13.

Shares of TACO stock traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $8.45. 1,556 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,618. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Del Taco Restaurants has a one year low of $8.09 and a one year high of $11.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.69. The stock has a market cap of $307.51 million, a PE ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.98.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Del Taco Restaurants had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 9.43%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Del Taco Restaurants will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Del Taco Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 14.6% during the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 132,461 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 16,907 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants during the third quarter valued at approximately $789,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 6.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 81,462 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 5,052 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants during the third quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

About Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc engages in developing, franchising, owning, and operating dining place. It features made-to-order cuisine both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. Its menu includes tacos and burritos, Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries, and milkshakes. The company was founded by Ed Hackbarth and David Jameson in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

