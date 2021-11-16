Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) Now Covered by Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) in a research report report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a report on Friday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.13.

Shares of TACO stock opened at $8.58 on Friday. Del Taco Restaurants has a 1 year low of $8.09 and a 1 year high of $11.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Del Taco Restaurants had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 9.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Del Taco Restaurants will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Del Taco Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 5.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 122.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 9.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 76.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc engages in developing, franchising, owning, and operating dining place. It features made-to-order cuisine both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. Its menu includes tacos and burritos, Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries, and milkshakes. The company was founded by Ed Hackbarth and David Jameson in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

