Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:VFL)

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th.

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 6.7% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE VFL opened at $13.98 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.10. Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $12.54 and a one year high of $14.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,130 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 2.81% of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

About Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations, the income from which is exempt from federal income taxes.

