Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Given New C$2.60 Price Target at Raymond James

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) had its target price upped by Raymond James from C$2.40 to C$2.60 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

DNN has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Denison Mines from C$1.65 to C$2.40 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$3.00 price objective (up from C$2.50) on shares of Denison Mines in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet raised Denison Mines from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Denison Mines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.31.

NYSEAMERICAN:DNN opened at $1.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 97.05 and a beta of 2.00. Denison Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $2.14.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.58 million during the quarter. Denison Mines had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 89.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Denison Mines will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Denison Mines by 40.8% in the third quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 19,669,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,914,000 after acquiring an additional 5,695,572 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Denison Mines by 12.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,874,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,805,000 after buying an additional 1,801,735 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Denison Mines by 241.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,269,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,411,000 after buying an additional 7,966,751 shares in the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Denison Mines by 21.7% during the second quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 8,348,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC acquired a new stake in Denison Mines during the third quarter worth $11,885,000. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denison Mines Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

