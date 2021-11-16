DePay 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $38,503.00 (DEPAY)

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. One DePay coin can now be bought for about $1.73 or 0.00002777 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DePay has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. DePay has a market capitalization of $3.60 million and approximately $38,503.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001608 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.11 or 0.00069340 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.83 or 0.00072105 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.45 or 0.00094001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62,031.25 or 0.99766222 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,365.79 or 0.07021596 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

DePay Profile

DePay’s total supply is 62,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,086,652 coins. DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DePay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DePay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DePay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

