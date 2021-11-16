Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) Given a €49.50 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €49.50 ($58.24) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DWNI. Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Wohnen presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €50.49 ($59.40).

Get Deutsche Wohnen alerts:

Shares of DWNI stock opened at €45.32 ($53.32) on Monday. Deutsche Wohnen has a 1 year low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a 1 year high of €38.09 ($44.81). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €50.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €50.62.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

Featured Article: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.