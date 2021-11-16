Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The information technology services provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 211.08% and a negative return on equity of 43.84%.

DMRC stock opened at $49.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $833.97 million, a PE ratio of -14.53 and a beta of 1.22. Digimarc has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $58.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.70.

Get Digimarc alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Digimarc stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Digimarc were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.78% of the company’s stock.

Digimarc Corp. engages in the provision of media identification and management solutions. It develops solutions, license intellectual property and provides development services. The company also connects print, audio and packaging to brand-defined online content; protects, identifies, and tracks digital files; and confirms content and objects are genuine, unaltered, and from an authorized source.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Digimarc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digimarc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.