DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DigitalOcean helps developers, startups and small and medium-sized businesses rapidly build, deploy and scale applications to accelerate innovation and increase productivity and agility. DigitalOcean is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DigitalOcean presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $91.10.

Shares of DigitalOcean stock opened at $119.01 on Monday. DigitalOcean has a 12-month low of $35.35 and a 12-month high of $124.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.73.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $111.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.84 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that DigitalOcean will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 17,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total transaction of $1,285,941.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 158,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,407,161.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 67,590 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.31, for a total transaction of $7,320,672.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 207,359 shares of company stock valued at $18,690,409.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in DigitalOcean by 515.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 30.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

