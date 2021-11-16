Digitex Token (DGTX) Trading Down 14.3% Over Last 7 Days

Digitex Token (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. Digitex Token has a total market cap of $5.92 million and approximately $5.13 million worth of Digitex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digitex Token coin can now be bought for $0.0064 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Digitex Token has traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.92 or 0.00049282 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.67 or 0.00218514 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00010474 BTC.

About Digitex Token

Digitex Token (CRYPTO:DGTX) is a coin. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex Token’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex Token’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures . Digitex Token’s official website is digitexcity.com . The official message board for Digitex Token is digitexfutures.com/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

