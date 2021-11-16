Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Shares Acquired by Garrett Investment Advisors LLC

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) by 651.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,401 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFAS. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $335,030,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,705,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $145,855,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,122,000. Finally, Plancorp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,776,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAS traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.43. The stock had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,392. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $54.18 and a 12-month high of $64.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.58.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.