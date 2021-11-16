Doc.com Token (MTC) Trading Down 15.2% This Week

Doc.com Token (CURRENCY:MTC) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 16th. During the last seven days, Doc.com Token has traded down 15.2% against the US dollar. One Doc.com Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Doc.com Token has a total market capitalization of $2.69 million and $192,153.00 worth of Doc.com Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Doc.com Token

Doc.com Token is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Doc.com Token’s total supply is 783,285,021 coins and its circulating supply is 760,594,391 coins. The Reddit community for Doc.com Token is /r/Docademic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Doc.com Token is mtc.docademic.com . Doc.com Token’s official Twitter account is @Docademic . Doc.com Token’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/MTC

According to CryptoCompare, “The DOCADEMIC PLATFORM is a single globally-sourced healthcare service platform for the public that begins with free Human Doctor-AI assisted Video Telemedicine service (Docademic App) already in use in 20 countries by thousands of users and an associated suite of AI assisted tools and social network for the medical community (Docademic for Doctors). Combined, these produce the highest level of free basic quality healthcare allowing any individual to access the benefits and knowledge of healthcare. A universal native Token: the Medical Token Currency, MTC is the fuel that will power all services DOCADEMIC provides. “

