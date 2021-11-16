Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $120.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Dollar Tree outpaced the industry in the past three months. The company better-than-expected earnings per share in second-quarter fiscal 2021. Sales and earnings also improved year over year. Results benefited from continued strong momentum in discretionary offerings. Compelling results from the H2, Dollar Tree Plus and the new Combo Stores, which form part of the company’s key initiatives, aided the second-quarter fiscal 2021 performance. Lower SG&A expense more than offset the decline in gross margin, thus, aiding operating margin and the bottom line. It also outlined the accelerated Key Real Estate Initiatives for fiscal 2022 and beyond. However, higher freight costs impacted gross margin in the fiscal second quarter, which is likely to persist throughout fiscal 2021. It also witnessed soft comps in the fiscal second quarter.”

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $116.88.

Dollar Tree stock opened at $129.23 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.25. Dollar Tree has a fifty-two week low of $84.26 and a fifty-two week high of $131.70. The company has a market capitalization of $29.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.81.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 29th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 2,041.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the second quarter valued at $35,000. First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 157.9% during the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the second quarter valued at $50,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dollar Tree (DLTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.