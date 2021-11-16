Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Insider Sells $808,567.00 in Stock

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) insider Eric J. Johnson sold 16,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total value of $808,567.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of DFIN stock opened at $51.50 on Tuesday. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.85 and a 12 month high of $52.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.61. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.99.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.58. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 28.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1,088.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the second quarter valued at $51,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 365.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 2,527.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,538 shares during the period. 88.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the United States and International segments. The United States segment comprises capital markets, investment markets, and language solutions and other. The International segment focuses on working with international investment market clients on capital market offerings and regulatory compliance related activities within the United States.

