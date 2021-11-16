Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 991,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,667 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.95% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $32,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 2.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 63,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 4.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 225,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1,088.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, insider Craig Clay sold 19,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.44, for a total transaction of $904,823.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Leib sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total transaction of $1,708,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,293 shares of company stock valued at $3,422,090 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DFIN stock opened at $51.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.61. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.85 and a fifty-two week high of $52.33.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.58. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 28.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DFIN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the United States and International segments. The United States segment comprises capital markets, investment markets, and language solutions and other. The International segment focuses on working with international investment market clients on capital market offerings and regulatory compliance related activities within the United States.

