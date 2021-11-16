Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lowered its position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 539,743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 31,790 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.70% of Dorman Products worth $55,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Dorman Products in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dorman Products by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Dorman Products by 3,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 10,267.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 18,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DORM opened at $117.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.33 and a 200-day moving average of $100.72. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.22 and a 52 week high of $118.92.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $348.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.89 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 10.69%. Dorman Products’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st.

In related news, EVP Michael Kealey sold 4,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $440,102.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 7,297 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.60, for a total value of $770,563.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dorman Products Profile

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

