Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) Director Sells $374,209.08 in Stock

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) Director James L. Janik sold 8,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $374,209.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Douglas Dynamics stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,468. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 0.89. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.99 and a 1-year high of $51.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.26.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $127.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.35 million. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 21.07%. Douglas Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the third quarter worth about $111,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the second quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the second quarter worth about $200,000. 89.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, DA Davidson began coverage on Douglas Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Douglas Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

