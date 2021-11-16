Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Hits New 12-Month High at $36.97

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $36.97 and last traded at $36.04, with a volume of 918175 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.92.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DEI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Douglas Emmett currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.60.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.35). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.60% and a net margin of 7.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is 320.01%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Douglas Emmett during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in Douglas Emmett during the third quarter valued at about $183,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 15.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the third quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the second quarter valued at $214,000. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

