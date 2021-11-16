Dovu (DOV) 24-Hour Volume Hits $129,503.00

Dovu (CURRENCY:DOV) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. Dovu has a total market cap of $14.62 million and approximately $129,503.00 worth of Dovu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dovu coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0204 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dovu has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.89 or 0.00049267 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.67 or 0.00220300 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00010546 BTC.

About Dovu

Dovu (DOV) is a coin. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Dovu’s total supply is 963,761,390 coins and its circulating supply is 714,812,517 coins. Dovu’s official message board is blog.dovu.io . Dovu’s official Twitter account is @dovuapi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dovu is dovu.io . The Reddit community for Dovu is /r/dovu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DOVU is a blockchain-based platform specialized for the mobility sector. DOVU intends to create a circular economy for the transport and mobility sector by creating a value exchange between regular consumers, data providers (those that create APIs to resell data) and “data owners”. Inside DOVU's system, Data owners are able to control access to the data shared and are rewarded with DOV tokens from future profits related to the use of the data. In their turn, data providers can define Smart Contracts to set conditions of use and the level of reward they are willing to offer to the data owner. The DOVU platform consists of the following components, the DOVU Protocol, the DOVU API Marketplace (dApp developed by DOVU) and the DOV token. The DOVU Protocol details transport sector related data interchange, attributes value, facilitates and encourages the development of more mobility-related dApps. The DOV token is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 that serves as currency on DOVU's ecosystem. “

Dovu Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dovu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dovu should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dovu using one of the exchanges listed above.

