DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) PT Lowered to $34.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its price objective reduced by Roth Capital from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DKNG. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DraftKings currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.05.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Shares of DraftKings stock opened at $39.36 on Monday. DraftKings has a 1 year low of $39.17 and a 1 year high of $74.38. The firm has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 4.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.69.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 127.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.98) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DraftKings will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul Liberman sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $5,185,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 50,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.16, for a total transaction of $2,638,670.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,299,019 shares of company stock worth $184,503,064 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in DraftKings by 666.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in DraftKings by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in DraftKings by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in DraftKings by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 63.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.